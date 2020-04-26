Japanese restaurant in Toronto is now delivering a make your own sushi kit

One of the city's most shi-shi Japanese restaurants has announced its delivering kits that teach you to make your own sushi at home.

Miku, the Bay Street restaurant specializing in Aburi-style sushi, has just started shipping out its Aburi-At Home Kits.

If you're trying to spice up the whole cook-at-home routine, you can get a kit delivered through Uber Eats or a same-day pick-up through Ritual from either Miku or its Yorkdale outpost, Tora.

There are two options: the Temaki Sushi Meal Kit ($48) and the Soba Perperoncino Meal Kit ($28).

The Temaki Sushi set has enough for four servings. It has everything you need to roll up some sushi, with nori, sushi rice, salmon, maguro, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, and daikon kimchi.

The soba noodles option makes up to three servings, and comes with prawn, squid, bell peppers, noodles, and umami sauce.

At this time, they're not offering ingredient substitutions, and the number of orders a limited each day. It's recommended not to sit on your kits for too long; eat your sushi or noodles within two days of ordering.