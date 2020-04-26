Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sushi delivery toronto

Japanese restaurant in Toronto is now delivering a make your own sushi kit

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the city's most shi-shi Japanese restaurants has announced its delivering kits that teach you to make your own sushi at home. 

Miku, the Bay Street restaurant specializing in Aburi-style sushi, has just started shipping out its Aburi-At Home Kits

If you're trying to spice up the whole cook-at-home routine, you can get a kit delivered through Uber Eats or a same-day pick-up through Ritual from either Miku or its Yorkdale outpost, Tora.

There are two options: the Temaki Sushi Meal Kit ($48) and the Soba Perperoncino Meal Kit ($28). 

The Temaki Sushi set has enough for four servings. It has everything you need to roll up some sushi, with nori, sushi rice, salmon, maguro, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, and daikon kimchi. 

sushi delivery toronto

Miku is offering DIY sushi and soba noodle kits for delivery and pick-up. Photo via Miku.

The soba noodles option makes up to three servings, and comes with prawn, squid, bell peppers, noodles, and umami sauce. 

At this time, they're not offering ingredient substitutions, and the number of orders a limited each day. It's recommended not to sit on your kits for too long; eat your sushi or noodles within two days of ordering. 

Lead photo by

Miku

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto breweries are now selling a lot more than just beer

Japanese restaurant in Toronto is now delivering a make your own sushi kit

Toronto Italian restaurant Sugo just released its tiramisu recipe

Toronto brewery launches Stay Home beer to help raise funds for staff

Loblaws using new automated facility in Toronto to pack and fill online orders faster

Grocery stores in Toronto scramble to quickly add online and delivery options

Toronto halal chain just delivered free meals to the staff at St. Michael's Hospital

Specialty cheese supplier to Toronto restaurants is now doing home delivery