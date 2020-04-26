10 restaurants in Toronto serving epic dinners you can finish cooking at home

Restaurants in Toronto are now serving great meals you can finish cooking at home. They're especially convenient if you can get them delivered, but all of these kits will help you cook at home even if you're far from a gourmet chef.

Here are some epic meals from Toronto restaurants you can finish cooking at home.

Heat-and-serve packages with detailed instructions are available from this Dundas West restaurant for pickup or delivery starting at $85. They include Jerk chicken, oxtail, rice and peas, plantain chips, brussels sprouts, rum cake tiramisu, Jamaican sodas and more.

This Leslieville restaurant has taken takeout to the next level with reasonably priced gourmet meals along with wine and beer. Options like steak, wild boar, tuna and cavatelli come individually portioned and packaged along with all the necessary sauces and condiments.

There's all sorts of barbeque and baked goods available for pre-order from this Leaside joint but the thing to get might just be their burger kit ($44) which comes with four smoked patties, Martins potato rolls, cheddar slices, pickles, onions and instructions for grilling.

Skip the lines for Beyond Meat at the grocery store and order these deluxe vegan burger kits from this West Queen West favourite. Two signature Hello 123 patties come packed with veggie fixins, five different sauces, smashed avocado and sesame seed buns. Available for takeout or delivery.

Build your own pizza kits abound in Toronto right now but none can top this Etobicoke restaurant's pizza packs featuring enough dough and toppings for a twelve or eighteen-inch pizza. Better still, they're available for pickup or delivery.

Cook your own bison rib eye, Ontario duck breast or ricotta cavatelli ragu using high-end meal kits you can pick up from this Dundas West restaurant serving wild game.

This French restaurant with multiple Toronto locations is offering kits to make cote de boeuf, salmon, rack of lamb and steak frites for pickup. They're $45 per kit or $75 with a bottle of wine and come nicely packaged for a romantic dinner at home.

Email to pick up meals of mains, salads and sides plus pantry items and alcoholic beverages from this Danforth East restaurant. Everything comes portioned and packaged with instructions how to heat and serve.

For a dinner to remember, this Little India restaurant will let you pre-order a three-course meal and a bottle of wine along with a personalized note that explains how to put it all together including a suggestion to use nice plates.

Traditional Levantine feasts are now available on Thursdays for delivery or pickup from this Leslieville restaurant better known for its brunch. For $80 you'll get enough food to feed up to four people. You can also add on sides like hummus, pita, labneh and halloum cheese.