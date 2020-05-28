There's now a livestream to track the line at a No Frills in Toronto

Trying to figure out when's the best time to hit up your local grocery store — or risk standing in a line for half an hour — is a struggle many in Toronto are dealing with in the quarantine era.

But regulars of the No Frills at Lansdowne and Dundas now have a way to better gauge that with a "linestream", provided by a helpful neighbour.

The Peter's No Frills at 222 Lansdowne Avenue now has its own website called Somefrills thanks to Reddit user bizarrosteve, who lives just south of the grocery store and is now streaming live from his webcam.

"Peter's NoFrills at Lansdowne and Dundas can get some pretty big lines, especially on the weekends, but they tend to come and go," wrote bizarrosteve.

"We have a good view of the parking lot so I built webcam stream so people can check the line before they head over. Hope the neighbourhood enjoys!"

The camera, which is pointed at the back of the No Frills, doesn't catch the main entrance, but it does give viewers a glimpse of the parking lot, or show if the line is long enough to snake around the building (which it has).

"In my experience if you can't see the line on the webcam, the longest you'll wait is 15 mintues," wrote bizzarosteve.

Aside from the fact the livestream is 24/7, Somefrills is awesome for the fact its branding is absolutely on point with No Frills' signature yellow and black font.

Bizzarosteve isn't the only samaritan doing the good neighbourly deed of sharing the status of lines: other accounts like @w8time have also taken on the selfless task of keeping us up to date with essential services like LCBO.