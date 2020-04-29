One of Toronto's favourite Thai restaurants has reopened for takeout and delivery

Thai food lovers, rejoice: Toronto's best Thai restaurant has reopened for takeout and delivery.

Pai has been closed for over a month and a half, but announced in an Instagram post on April 29 that they are officially open for pickup and delivery.

"We have been non-stop analyzing the situation and learning best practices, waiting for what we felt was the right time to open again," reads the post. "Today we are extremely confident in our game plan and have taken every precaution to serve you in the safest possible way."

They note that their Etobicoke-based Kitchen Hub Foods location "is still closed but we are aiming for a date not far away."

The photo posted to Instagram accompanying the announcement shows people holding a sign reminding customers to keep six feet away from each other, and instructing customers on how to carry out pickup orders.

The sign seems to say customers will wait for an order number, get in line when their order number is displayed, display their order number and pay, then pick up their order from a pickup table.

All their usual favourites are available through a dedicated online ordering system, like khao soi and pad thai. They also sell alcohol, and have an online market from which you can purchase items like white pepper, jasmine rice, palm sugar, fish sauce, oyster sauce and dried chillies.

"We've missed you all so much and we just can't wait to serve you Chef Nuit’s delicious food once again!" reads the Instagram post.