Toronto is getting a social distancing version of Summerlicious

Uncertain dates about when lockdown of non-essential businesses will end has many Toronto food lovers wondering: what about Summerlicious?

Cue isolish, a prix fixe delivery program supporting local restaurants and charity inspired by Summerlicious-style programs.

Six restaurants are involved in the project, including Miku, Il Covo, BBs Diner and The Drake. Each restaurant will be delivering a curated four-course prix fixe menu on a predetermined date, which diners can sign up to receive.

"Using my skills from marketing and advertising, I brought together a group of creatives who are volunteering their time and effort to build this initiative," says isolish founder Sumit Ajwani. "As a business owner, I'm devastated by the losses in the hospitality industry, which has already shed 300,000 jobs in Ontario."

The meals will be delivered starting on April 30, beginning with Miku, who will be doing a prix fixe meal of foie gras chawanmushi, sablefish and lobster ravioli, chirashi and a dark chocolate mousse.

"We are passionate advocates for the culinary communities we serve across the country and love what isolish has set out to do," says Dean Harrison, Marketing Director at Aburi Restaurants Canada. "Our talented chefs designed a unique menu that will bring comfort and

joy to all culinary aficionados."

Il Covo's menu includes mezze maniche, polpettone and tiramisu, and BBs Diner's menu encompasses lumpiang ubod salad, adobong manok stew and Ovaltine cake. Empress Gin kits and optional wine pairings can also be added onto meals.

Unlike Summerlicious which uses a sliding scale for prix fixe meals, tickets for these deliveries range between $60 t0 $100, and can be purchased up to 48 hours in advance of a restaurant's delivery date. $5 from every meal purchased goes toward supporting Daily Bread Food Bank's pandemic relief efforts. Tickets go on sale April 22.