More Toronto grocery stores are now requiring customers to wear face masks

Requiring customers to wear masks is becoming a more common policy at an increased number of Toronto supermarkets.

Public health officials have now stated that wearing a mask can legitimately cut down on the transmission of COVID-19. However, the choice to wear one while out doing everyday tasks like grocery shopping is still largely in the hands of individuals.

Some stores in Scarborough recently instated policies banning the entry of customers not wearing masks. The latest supermarket to adopt such a policy, Nations Experience, resides in the Stockyards.

The supermarket recently posted a notice to its Facebook page informing customers they would not be allowed in the store without wearing a face mask.

Nations Experience could not be reached for comment through the supermarket's Facebook page, or through a customer service line the Facebook page automatically refers customers to on Messenger.