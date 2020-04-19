Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mask grocery store

More Toronto grocery stores are now requiring customers to wear face masks

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Requiring customers to wear masks is becoming a more common policy at an increased number of Toronto supermarkets.

Public health officials have now stated that wearing a mask can legitimately cut down on the transmission of COVID-19. However, the choice to wear one while out doing everyday tasks like grocery shopping is still largely in the hands of individuals.

Some stores in Scarborough recently instated policies banning the entry of customers not wearing masks. The latest supermarket to adopt such a policy, Nations Experience, resides in the Stockyards.

nations toronto

This message was posted to the Facebook page of Nations supermarket in Toronto.

The supermarket recently posted a notice to its Facebook page informing customers they would not be allowed in the store without wearing a face mask. 

Nations Experience could not be reached for comment through the supermarket's Facebook page, or through a customer service line the Facebook page automatically refers customers to on Messenger.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

These are the rules for grocery shopping in Toronto right now

Toronto restaurant just donated 500 hot meals to a local hospital

More Toronto grocery stores are now requiring customers to wear face masks

This food box delivery service in Toronto is also a tour of local restaurants

10 restaurants in Toronto doing dinner for two for takeout or delivery

Toronto restaurants that initially closed are reopening to try to survive the pandemic

Toronto blocks off street to let people line up for pizza

Toronto might force food delivery apps to lower fees they charge to restaurants