Some Toronto supermarkets require shoppers to wear face masks if they want to enter

Shoppers in certain areas of Toronto are noticing a disturbing new trend at local supermarkets: a "no mask, no entry" policy.

This is leaving people wondering if these policies are mandatory or even legal, and if they're encouraging civilians to take away medical equipment that's already in short supply from healthcare workers.

@blogTO My friend was denied entry into the Field Fresh Supermarket at 5661 Steeles Ave East today, because she was not wearing a face mask. Is this legal,especially during a time where surgical masks are in short supply, and should be saved for healthcare and front line workers? — Kin Mah (@KinMah2) March 28, 2020

Staff members at both Field Fresh Supermarket and Sunfood Supermarket confirmed over the phone that customers would not be allowed inside the store unless they were wearing masks.

@JohnTory @fordnation @blogTO @CityNews @680NEWS some supermarkets have big “No Masks, No Entry” policies in place in Scarborough! (Including Field Fresh supermarket @ Middlefield & Steeles). Please address these! Are masks mandatory in Ontario? #Help — Gabriel (@Gabriel_gko) March 24, 2020

In fact, there's a sign up at Sunfood Supermarket notifying customers that they must wear protective masks when shopping in the store.

(1 of 2)@cityofmarkham Is this allowed? Sunfood Supermarket is threatening to ban grocery shoppers from shopping if they do not wear a mask. Here is the sign they put up. The cashiers are the ones enforcing the policy and they pressure you to buy an overpriced mask at their store pic.twitter.com/1IxeAMWxmL — PennyWisemen (@PennyWisemen) March 25, 2020

It's unclear to what degree these policies can legally be enforced but one shopper, Matthew Dang, told blogTO he tried to enter Sunfood on March 28 and was denied entry by an employee because he wasn't wearing a face mask.

It's most important at this time to understand when protective measures like masks are necessary and how to properly use them, to practice safe social distancing and sanitization measures, and to ensure that everyone has the supplies they need during this critical time.