Field Fresh Supermarket

Some Toronto supermarkets require shoppers to wear face masks if they want to enter

Shoppers in certain areas of Toronto are noticing a disturbing new trend at local supermarkets: a "no mask, no entry" policy.

This is leaving people wondering if these policies are mandatory or even legal, and if they're encouraging civilians to take away medical equipment that's already in short supply from healthcare workers.

Staff members at both Field Fresh Supermarket and Sunfood Supermarket confirmed over the phone that customers would not be allowed inside the store unless they were wearing masks.

In fact, there's a sign up at Sunfood Supermarket notifying customers that they must wear protective masks when shopping in the store.

It's unclear to what degree these policies can legally be enforced but one shopper, Matthew Dang, told blogTO he tried to enter Sunfood on March 28 and was denied entry by an employee because he wasn't wearing a face mask.  

It's most important at this time to understand when protective measures like masks are necessary and how to properly use them, to practice safe social distancing and sanitization measures, and to ensure that everyone has the supplies they need during this critical time.

