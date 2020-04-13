Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
online grocery delivery toronto

This new online grocery delivery service in Toronto does build-your-own food baskets

Another new online grocery delivery service in Toronto is offering pre-selected and build-your-own baskets. It's the brainchild of a mother and son team.

myGrocereze offers contact-less delivery of baskets within two days, with options for baskets of sweets and treats ($30), pantry basics ($50), dairy products ($45), fresh produce ($60), or protein ($50). They'll deliver from York Mills to Lake Shore and Bathurst to Victoria Park.

For $50 you can also build your own basket by sending in a detailed list, and they'll do their best to get everything on it. Items are subject to a 15 per cent surcharge to allow for extra time spent on these orders, and you'll be refunded for anything they couldn't find.

Delivery fee is $12 for orders up to $150 and $20 for orders up to $400, including driver tip. myGrocereze was invented by a mom with a background in mobile payment and a son home during the pandemic with a background in sales and marketing.

New grocery concepts seems to be launching in the city every day. Doorstep Grocers is another new service currently offering a couples and family box for home delivery.

Some coffee shops in Toronto have also transitioned to offering groceries and food boxes.

