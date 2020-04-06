10 Easter dinner catering and delivery options in Toronto

Easter dinner delivery, takeout and catering in Toronto will help if you're looking to organize a traditional Easter feast at home. Though we may be missing out on a lot right now, there's no need to go without ham, turkey, charcuterie boards and all the usual nibbles.

Here are some options for Easter dinner catering and delivery in Toronto.

Delivery

Cold food platters, seafood, pasta and traditional family meals are all still available from this professional caterer, and there's even an option to add on Easter florals.

An Easter menu that feeds four for $260 from this caterer includes options for items like squash and apple soup, grilled asparagus and Beef Wellington.

Pick and choose from options like rack of lamb, honey glazed ham, halibut, maple roasted heirloom carrots and banana bread pudding for Easter through this caterer.

This caterer can provide an Easter menu that feeds four for $108 that includes glazed ham, roasted carrots, beans, coleslaw and cupcakes.

Get Easter grazing boxes for $70 and include typical charcuterie board selections or Easter grazing baskets for $129 that include pork kolbasa and a half chicken.

Ham dinners start at $75 and turkey dinners start at $85 from this meal service.

Takeout only

Order an Italian-style Easter meal for pickup from this business that offers options like pasta, veal, chicken, lamb, veggies and salads. They also have a Good Friday menu.

Get your order in with this grocer ASAP to pick up a $150 ham or turkey dinner with sides for Easter.

Order a takeout Easter brunch that includes options like Caprese salad, marinated mushrooms, prosciutto, provolone, olives and pasta from this venue that normally hosts dine-in service on this holiday. Add on booze too if you like.

Place a takeout order 72 hours in advance to pick up Easter meal options such as duck, lamb, beef or salmon accompanied by sides.