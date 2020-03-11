Toronto is getting another Asialicious to combat coronavirus fears

Even after Asialicious took place in Markham and Scarborough last month to combat fears of coronavirus unfairly associated with Asian restaurants, Chinese restaurants continued to struggle to fill tables.

In a mighty resurgence, the unrelated AsialiciousTO is arriving in the style of Summerlicious and Winterlicious for an entire month with participating venues offering promotional pricing deals at $10, $20 and $30.

Over 100 restaurants, cafes, hotels, grocery stores, bakeries, food trucks and more will be involved.

"Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan China, fears and rumours surrounding the virus have spread and many Chinese restaurants businesses in Toronto have been suffering a 20% to 50% drop in sales," reads an Asialicious press release.

"And in the last week, the virus has spread to South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, raising fears of a global pandemic. This is now not only affecting Chinese restaurants but also impacting Korean and Japanese restaurants, and the greater Asian communities."

Asialicious will be taking place from April 18 to May 17, and an Asialicious Carnival is planned for May 30 to 31 at Woodside Square.