Toronto's favourite Italian bakery just decided to shut down

A beloved Italian bakery in Toronto that's been on the front lines trying to serve loyal customers in the safest way possible during the current pandemic has finally made the tough decision to temporarily close.

SanRemo Bakery announced on Instagram that they'd be closing their doors temporarily starting March 22 at 4 p.m.

The simple but heartbreaking caption to the post from SanRemo's head baker and co-owner Ed Bozzo reads "Making our last round of bread for a while," and urges everyone to stay safe.

While many Toronto businesses have stayed open for takeout and delivery, especially cafes and bakeries that usually offer grab and go service anyway, other popular spots have also chosen to close completely for the time being to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SanRemo had previously been staying open, but had closed their dine-in area and made their self-serve products accessible only to employees.