Toronto's most popular Italian bakery is closing their eating area because of coronavirus

One of Toronto's most popular destinations for everything from baked treats to gelato and sandwiches has recently made a big change in light of the coronavirus outbreak.



SanRemo Bakery is closing their eating dining room, for several reasons. "This will enable us to move the food items, that were accessible via self service, to this area. These items (bread, croissants, pies, etc) will now be served behind a barrier by employees only," says a spokesperson for SanRemo Bakery.



"We have a lot of foot traffic," she adds, "especially on weekends. To alleviate some of this traffic, by closing the dining room area, there will be more space for customers. We hope that this translates to more space for lines, better flow, and makes the store itself less crowded.



"At this time we are unsure if this is a permanent change. We will continue to assess the situation as time goes on. Perhaps in the future we will find a middle ground where only employees can serve the food, but we still have some seating.

"For now we are going to try it this way. The health and safety of our 160 employees and all our customers remains paramount." The change is going into effect on March 13. Adjustments are already underway to turn the dining area into a work space, including adding a cash register.