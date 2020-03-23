Pizza joints in Toronto are now selling dough and toppings so you can make it from home

Some of Toronto's favourite pizzerias are now putting together pizza kits you can make at home in quarantine. After all, feed a girl a pizza, she eats for a day. Teach a girl to make pizza, she eats well all her life (and all throughout a pandemic).

CiCi's is doing one you can pick up that includes 12 hour proofed dough for a large pizza, pizza sauce, cheese and pepperoni (if you want it), and a dipping sauce of your choice for $10. Just call ahead to grab it from the store.

General Assembly is actually offering kits to make their signature Loving Cup ($21) & Mila Margherita ($19) pizzas for delivery through online platforms, including their naturally leavened dough.

The kits have been an especially big hit with kids, especially those stuck inside at home with lots of extra energy and very little to do.

Post the results of your pizza-making on social media and tag General Assembly, and they just might share your pie on their story.