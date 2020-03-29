A new operation just launched in Toronto to deliver free food to seniors during COVID-19

One group in Ontario has taken it upon themselves to deliver food for free to one of the most vulnerable groups right now: seniors.

The DreamMind Group has started up Operation Ramzieh, named for the mother of DreamMind president Abbid Mahmoud. Mahmoud kickstarted the campaign with a personal donation of $40,000.

The relief effort is assembling food boxes and delivering them to seniors, using vehicles provided by DreamMind and other companies, and the help of volunteers. Essential food and other items are being purchased by the team at cost.

Items inside the boxes include staples like carrots, rice, beans, spaghetti, bread, tomato sauce and more. Health specialists were consulted during planning, and the delivery team will be wearing masks and gloves, and minimizing contact.

The operation, which began in Ottawa and has now arrived in Toronto, has already raised over $116,000, and has dispatched almost 10,000 boxes with the help of over 400 volunteers.

The Toronto crisis relief operation currently has enough resources to feed about 1200 people. However, at $30 a box, they're only set up to donate food for about ten days. If you can, consider donating dollars or volunteering effor to this cause, as the need is overwhelming.

The operation launched on Thursday in Toronto out of the restaurant Old School in Liberty Village, which is providing a venue, warehouse, time and staff for the cause.