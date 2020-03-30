Local bakery just delivered gourmet cakes to frontline healthcare workers in Toronto

When one Toronto bakery decided to have a flash cake sale to sell off their products before temporarily closing, they offered the option for customers to pay it forward by choosing to donate a cake to charity or frontline workers.

Apparently Le Dolci has the best customers ever, because the response was overwhelming, with half the orders saying in the checkout notes to please donate to charity or workers.

It’s taken me two days to process but Friday was one of those days when you know there’s magic in people.❤️What started... Posted by Le Dolci Cupcakes and Cakes on Sunday, March 29, 2020

A Facebook post from Le Dolci says those orders went to a paramedic depot across from Humber River Hospital, Cornerstone Place, a Vaughan nursing home, and a hospital where a customer also dropped off thousands of masks.

"The second half of you dropped off cake to loved ones, kids having birthdays, nieces and nephews and moms and dads who were self isolating," reads the Facebook post. "And I'm not good at math but a few of you brought treats home to share some joy with your families."

The cakes went for $30 and came in a surprise design and flavour. "This final sale will help cover our employees wages/rent etc," Le Dolci wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing the sale.

"I'm planning to do more next week with the same people who were so kind," says Lisa Sanguedolce of Le Dolci.