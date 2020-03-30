Local bakery just delivered gourmet cakes to frontline healthcare workers in Toronto
When one Toronto bakery decided to have a flash cake sale to sell off their products before temporarily closing, they offered the option for customers to pay it forward by choosing to donate a cake to charity or frontline workers.
Apparently Le Dolci has the best customers ever, because the response was overwhelming, with half the orders saying in the checkout notes to please donate to charity or workers.
It’s taken me two days to process but Friday was one of those days when you know there’s magic in people.❤️What started...Posted by Le Dolci Cupcakes and Cakes on Sunday, March 29, 2020
A Facebook post from Le Dolci says those orders went to a paramedic depot across from Humber River Hospital, Cornerstone Place, a Vaughan nursing home, and a hospital where a customer also dropped off thousands of masks.
SURPRISE CAKE SALE is still on for pick ups on Friday. Or delivery to medical professionals. I’m here decorating cakes alone (well touching up & packing!) but we have Love Bugs and Mini Cakes & macarons for sale If you need a treat for the weekend. Order the surprise cake online for $30 and I’ll pack up some love bugs, macarons or cake for you. It’ll be a surprise! ⭐️If you’re allergic to almonds make sure you say -no macarons ☀️XOLisa link in bio to purchase.
"The second half of you dropped off cake to loved ones, kids having birthdays, nieces and nephews and moms and dads who were self isolating," reads the Facebook post. "And I'm not good at math but a few of you brought treats home to share some joy with your families."
SURPRISE CAKE SALE☀️ I have to say that sadly, we’re closed for the foreseeable future to flatten the curve & keep our families & employees safe. But me, Lisa😊 I’ll be here this week tidying and selling off some cakes for PICK UP ONLY this Friday -2700 Dufferin Street, unit 13. It will be a surprise cake! So you won’t know the design or the flavor, you will just purchase online, pick a time slot for pick up, and the cake will be outside ready and waiting for you this Friday MARCH 27! The link to buy is in our bio, and I hope to sell all of our remaining cakes so you have a great weekend in quarantine and this final sale will help cover our employees wages/rent etc. 🍰Two sizes are available small that serves 6-8, and large 12-15 servings. ❤️XOXLisa #keepsafe #fridaydriveforcake
The cakes went for $30 and came in a surprise design and flavour. "This final sale will help cover our employees wages/rent etc," Le Dolci wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing the sale.
"I'm planning to do more next week with the same people who were so kind," says Lisa Sanguedolce of Le Dolci.
Fareen Karim
