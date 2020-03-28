Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
kamayan delivery toronto

You can now get a Filipino kamayan feast delivered to your home in Toronto

One Toronto restaurant is delivering traditional Filipino kamayan feasts to be gorged on in the safety of your home, now that the spread of COVID-19 has ruined eating with your hands in big groups (among many other fun things).

Kanto is delivering kits with over 12 items inside feeding two (very hungry) to four people for $50. And yes, obligatory banana leaves are included.

Staying home and staying safe doesn’t mean you should be stuck with boring meals. Our Kamayan kits have over 12 different items to enjoy with a few friends, family or even yourself ❤️⁣ ⁣ Each kamayan kit is $50 and feeds 2 very hungry - 4 people.⁣ ⁣ Delivery Area⁣ Easy to West: Jane St. - Yonge St.⁣ North to South: Eglinton - Lakeshore⁣ Outside of this: DM us!⁣ Call: 416-893-0737⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #filipinofood #kamayan #bangus #lechon #lechonkawali #porkbelly #tosilog #tapsilog #filipinostreetfood #torontofood #eeeeeats #yougottaeatthis #filipino #torontoigers #feedfeed #localeats #foodiegram #streetfood #dundasstreetwest #blogto #igerstoronto #f52gram #foodblog #foodphotography #the6ix #torontolife #foodcoma #instafood #foodstagram⁣

A post shared by Kanto By Tita Flips (@kanto.ca) on

Their delivery area extends from Jane to Yonge, from Eglinton to the Lakeshore, though an Instagram post notes that you should DM them to inquire about areas outside of this.

Another popular Filipino restaurant, Tinuno, actually suspended the serving of their kamayan and eventually temporarily closed completely.

It's incredibly inspiring to see businesses both willing to make the sacrifice of closing their doors, as well as thinking up creative new ways to feed hungry people during these times.

Lead photo by

@kanto.ca

