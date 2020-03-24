15 great desserts you can get for delivery in Toronto right now

Dessert delivery in Toronto is needed now more than ever. After all, stressed spelled backwards is desserts, so something sweet could be just the ticket if you're feeling bummed out in self-isolation.

Here are some desserts you can get for delivery in Toronto right now.

Cinnamon buns from locations of this vegan bakery in the Junction, on Dundas West and in Kensington are some of the best in the city and, of course, totally gluten-free.

If you've never tried this Toronto classic from an Asian bakery, now's your chance to get it delivered straight to your door.

These famously Insta-worthy eggs from this chocolatier in Kensington are available in large and mini sizes for delivery just in time for Easter.

An adorable kitty hides in a chocolate cup in this one-of-a-kind dessert you can unbelievably get delivered from a pastry chef from their location in Scarborough.

These producers with locations in Scarborough and Mississauga are the undisputed kings of baklava in Toronto, and nothing comforts at home like a sweet, sticky pastry.

This Scarborough wholesaler that supplies lots of cafes in the city is putting their chocolate chip cookies on offer for delivery on their site.

Order an airy, fluffy slice of cake from this little Kensington bakery and dream of vacations to Japan instead of being stuck at your place.

If you love mango and Asian desserts, you're not going to want a chance to order these colourful filled pockets for delivery.

Order a whole box of cookies that come in unconventional flavours like ube and matcha pistachio from this Little Italy bakery.

Order a creme brulee from this place near Bathurst and St. Clair that does flavours like Bailey's (because let's face it, you're probably already combining liquor and desserts by this point).

Need I say more? This popular wholesaler delivers, but I'm not even going to tell you what kind of cake to get because they're all that good.

If you've never had a chance to try one of these airy, tangy delights, add one on to your delivery order from this bakery. (Psst...they're also delivering brioche and eggs).

Now is normally the time of year when ice cream lovers are first pulling on their sweaters and heading out for their first cones, but you can still order up the experience from this Junction place without leaving home.

Show yourself some love by ordering in an ostentatious heart-shaped cake from this bakery near Yonge and Wellesley.

This crushed ice and condensed milk dessert topped with grape syrup, mochi ice cream, grapes and rice cakes from a Harbord Village spot will satisfy at-home cravings for Asian desserts.