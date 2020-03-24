Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dessert delivery toronto

15 great desserts you can get for delivery in Toronto right now

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Dessert delivery in Toronto is needed now more than ever. After all, stressed spelled backwards is desserts, so something sweet could be just the ticket if you're feeling bummed out in self-isolation.

Here are some desserts you can get for delivery in Toronto right now.

Cinnamon bun from Bunner's

Cinnamon buns from locations of this vegan bakery in the Junction, on Dundas West and in Kensington are some of the best in the city and, of course, totally gluten-free.

Charcoal Chatime Roasted Milk Tea Custard Croissant from Bake Code

If you've never tried this Toronto classic from an Asian bakery, now's your chance to get it delivered straight to your door.

Disco egg from CXBO

These famously Insta-worthy eggs from this chocolatier in Kensington are available in large and mini sizes for delivery just in time for Easter.

Tira Meow Su from DaanGo Cake Lab

An adorable kitty hides in a chocolate cup in this one-of-a-kind dessert you can unbelievably get delivered from a pastry chef from their location in Scarborough.

Baklava from Crown Pastries

These producers with locations in Scarborough and Mississauga are the undisputed kings of baklava in Toronto, and nothing comforts at home like a sweet, sticky pastry.

Chocolate chip cookies from Circles and Squares

This Scarborough wholesaler that supplies lots of cafes in the city is putting their chocolate chip cookies on offer for delivery on their site.

Strawberry shortcake from Little Pebbles

Order an airy, fluffy slice of cake from this little Kensington bakery and dream of vacations to Japan instead of being stuck at your place.

Rainbow pockets from Mango Like Dessert

If you love mango and Asian desserts, you're not going to want a chance to order these colourful filled pockets for delivery.

Box of cookies from Night Baker

Order a whole box of cookies that come in unconventional flavours like ube and matcha pistachio from this Little Italy bakery.

Creme brulee from Craque de Creme

Order a creme brulee from this place near Bathurst and St. Clair that does flavours like Bailey's (because let's face it, you're probably already combining liquor and desserts by this point).

Frozen cake from Dufflet

Need I say more? This popular wholesaler delivers, but I'm not even going to tell you what kind of cake to get because they're all that good.

Lemon meringue croissant from Butter Baker

If you've never had a chance to try one of these airy, tangy delights, add one on to your delivery order from this bakery. (Psst...they're also delivering brioche and eggs).

Ice cream cones from Delight Chocolate

Now is normally the time of year when ice cream lovers are first pulling on their sweaters and heading out for their first cones, but you can still order up the experience from this Junction place without leaving home.

Heart-shaped cake from 7 Baker

Show yourself some love by ordering in an ostentatious heart-shaped cake from this bakery near Yonge and Wellesley.

Purple in Love from Dessert Kitchen

This crushed ice and condensed milk dessert topped with grape syrup, mochi ice cream, grapes and rice cakes from a Harbord Village spot will satisfy at-home cravings for Asian desserts.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Bunner's

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Van loaded with groceries for families in need gets towed by Toronto Parking Authority

15 great desserts you can get for delivery in Toronto right now

The LCBO will remain open as non-essential businesses forced to close

Pizza joints in Toronto are now selling dough and toppings so you can make it from home

MLSE donated 27,000 pounds of food to a charity in Toronto

Mill St. Brewery just made hand sanitizer for people who work at restaurants in Toronto

You can now order food from a farmers' market for delivery in Toronto

Grocery Gateway has so many orders in Toronto they can't deliver for almost two weeks