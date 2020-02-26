The historic Wheat Sheaf Tavern in Toronto just announced its reopening date

The Wheat Sheaf Tavern, the storied pub that sat at the corner of King and Bathurst for 170 years, is finally re-opening its doors after closing down last year.

An epic St. Patrick's Day party on March 17 will mark the much-anticipated revival of the iconic watering hole, which has been significantly revamped for the first time in 25 years.

The bar — which, having opened in 1849, has the longest tenure of any in Toronto — laid off staff and announced that it was shutting down indefinitely for renovations in mid-July.

No one knew when the beloved spot would re-open, nor whether it would maintain its iconic name and feel as owners expressed intentions to make it "a lot nicer" to keep up with the progressively more clubby vibe of neighbourhood.

Thankfully, the Wheat Sheaf will hold onto its moniker and general character, though it's been "thoughtfully restored" with an all-new menu and decor, as well as events programming that will focus on live music and sports broadcasts.

The new iteration of Wheat Sheaf aims to give a nod to its legacy and history while also bringing new life to the venue. Toronto's favourite things about the location, like its legendary chicken wings, will be complemented by more a more modern atmosphere, pub fare and events.

The business aims to become "the ultimate destination" for live performances by acts from near and far throughout every single weekend, including regular residencies for local bands on a new, permanent stage. Its comeback celebration will kick things off with an all-day concert featuring members of Blue Rodeo, The Beauties, Uisce Beatha and others.

On game nights, the establishment will air sports coverage nonstop and add to the fun with playful themes and promotions.

The Sheaf is also putting new emphasis on its whisky program, which has been lovingly expanded and will serve as a cornerstone of its new identity and appearance.

The bar's revitalization will certainly be nice to see amid sad news of other long-time Toronto staples permanently and tragically shuttering as the face of the city changes.

Anyone who's passed the Sheaf over the last few months will have definitely noticed its updated exterior, and may have wondered about what was going on inside and behind-the-scenes.

Finally, in three weeks' time, we'll get to find out.