10 restaurants for Valentine's Day 2020 in Toronto

Restaurants for Valentine's Day 2020 in Toronto are evening destinations for wining and dining your significant other (or your bestie, or your mom—who cares, as long as you love 'em). Great ambiance and maybe a handy prix fixe will help you get the most out of this day. Just make sure to reserve some seats now.

Take the whole dinner-and-a-movie date to the next level by booking a table at this new Italian restaurant inside the revamped Paradise Theatre on Bloor. Maybe just stay away from the jet black squid ink arancini, if you plan on going in for the kiss.

Share a seafood board at this Portuguese snack bar on St. Clair West. Transport you and your boo to Lisbon with this sweet spot dedicated to beautifully plated snacks and delicious finger foods.

Forget steak and wine when you can dine on delicious bademjan and rose water drinks. This casual Persian-carpeted restaurant specializes in eats from the Azeri-speaking Iranian province of East Azerbaijain, and feels just snug enough for a low-key date.

This dimly lit King West kitchen is a chic but laidback way to spend the evening with bae. Vegetarian eaters have plenty of options off this French menu, while a menu of seasonal cocktails will keep you both buzzing all night.

A cozy diner never fails as the perfect locale for a date. This King East spot even more so, with its 5-course Valentine's "Aussie spread". It's $75 per person, including "aphrodisiac apps", cocktails, and an afterparty. Part of the proceeds will be donated to help the Australian bushfires.

Twenty four-foot-tall ceilings and beautifully presented dishes make this Thai restaurant on Park Lawn Road one of the best Etobicoke date night options. Plating and decor aside, you're guaranteed to leave full here, which more than many other restaurants can say.

The menu at this Annex spot is all over the place, meaning there's likely something that you and your date will both enjoy here. Duck into the back room, where seating abounds, or stay in the New York diner-inspired front and share a Butterscotch pudding.

There are only 30 seats available at this Junction Triangle restaurant, so snag a spot quick if you want in on this refined Italian menu, made only with locally sourced ingredients. The space is really pretty during the day but even lovelier at night.

For standardly delicious fresh pasta and wine, reserve a spot at one of three locations of this popular Toronto brand. The bustling Leslieville version is slightly more sleek and rustic than the Junction location, while the one on St. Clair is the more intimate of the three.

Nothing's cuter than picking off the same plate on a date, which is essentially all you'll be doing at this Japanese bar specializing in skewered up snacks. Try an assortment of delicious eats on sticks with their 6-course Valentine's special.