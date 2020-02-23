There's a massive all-you-can-eat night market in Toronto this spring

AYCE food and drink is always a great thing, but it's even better when it's supporting a good cause.

The Stop's Night Market is coming back again this spring, and marks the beginning of the season with the chance to gorge on offerings from over 65 chefs. There'll also be over 20 drink vendors, as well as local musicians, DJs and performers.

On for two nights, tickets will cost $125 and sales should be announced shortly. Monthly donors to The Stop get early access to ticket sales. Past vendors have included Tuk Tuk Canteen, Tori's Bakeshop, Oyster Boy and Patois.

Proceeds support The Stop Community Food Centre, which runs food access and community building programs. The event is 19+ only, and takes place on June 9 and 10.