Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Winterlicious Toronto

Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2020

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winterlicious has come to an end for 2020, which means it's time to see who photographed Toronto's annual prix-fixe even in the best light. We've narrowed the entries to ten, and now we're asking  for you to vote for your favourite.

Here are the finalists selected for the Winterlicious photo challenge.

Vote for your favourite Winterlicious photo here.

1. @ccarmen_ at Bloom Restaurant

2. @hungrytimestwo at Cluny

3. @hrtlesgirl at Mildred's Temple Kitchen

4. @chalkncheesereviews at Auberge du Pommier

5. @gbelleh at Rosalinda

6. @ate.a.chow at Boku Noodle Bar

7. @yanniepixels at Piano Piano

8. @nicoley.travels at The Shozan Room

9. @missxsamantha at Tapas at Embrujo

10. @romireatsromirlifts at R & D

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2020.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Winterlicious restaurants.

Vote for your favourite Winterlicious photo here.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Piano Piano

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2020

Incredibly popular Montreal salad restaurant Mandy's is coming to Toronto

Toronto bars will be open until 4am this weekend

The Beer Store reveals it's losing tons of money after sales expanded to supermarkets

Toronto Restaurant Openings: House of Indian Roti, Enkang Dumpling, Bar Superfresh

40 essential breweries in Toronto

Shocking video shows Toronto pizza maker denying service to gay customer

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now