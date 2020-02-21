Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2020

Winterlicious has come to an end for 2020, which means it's time to see who photographed Toronto's annual prix-fixe even in the best light. We've narrowed the entries to ten, and now we're asking for you to vote for your favourite.

Here are the finalists selected for the Winterlicious photo challenge.

Vote for your favourite Winterlicious photo here.

1. @ccarmen_ at Bloom Restaurant

2. @hungrytimestwo at Cluny

3. @hrtlesgirl at Mildred's Temple Kitchen

4. @chalkncheesereviews at Auberge du Pommier

5. @gbelleh at Rosalinda

6. @ate.a.chow at Boku Noodle Bar

7. @yanniepixels at Piano Piano

8. @nicoley.travels at The Shozan Room

9. @missxsamantha at Tapas at Embrujo

10. @romireatsromirlifts at R & D

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2020.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Winterlicious restaurants.

1st place: $200 gift certificate from Figures

2nd place: $150 gift certificate from Bangkok Garden

3rd place: $100 gift certificate from Amano Pasta

