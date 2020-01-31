Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Winterlicious Toronto

The Winterlicious photo challenge is back for 2020

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winterlicious is back in Toronto for 2020! Running now until February 13, the annual prix fixe dining event provides one of the greatest ways to sample dishes at some of Toronto's tastiest restaurants. There's lunch and dinner menus offered at hundreds of spots.

Do you plan on partaking in Winterlicious this year? If so, we want to see your photos and might even reward you for your efforts, too.

To participate in this year's photo challenge, just tag your Instagram photos with #blogTOlicious.

We'll be selecting our ten favourite photos before letting you vote for three lucky winners. Prizes for the top three vote-receivers will be gift certificates from the following Toronto restaurants.

The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on February 13, 2020.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at R&D

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ridiculously huge crowds show up for free Oreo cookie pop-up in Toronto

The Winterlicious photo challenge is back for 2020

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Ikkousha Ramen Chicken, Gamberoni, Holy Cow

Toronto is getting a store that only has OREO cookies

Toronto's most popular Taiwanese restaurant shut down by landlord

Toronto restaurant shuts down but not before leaving diners stranded in the cold

10 upcoming food events in Toronto where you're going to want to eat everything

10 secret supper clubs in Toronto you need to try at least once