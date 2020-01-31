The Winterlicious photo challenge is back for 2020

Winterlicious is back in Toronto for 2020! Running now until February 13, the annual prix fixe dining event provides one of the greatest ways to sample dishes at some of Toronto's tastiest restaurants. There's lunch and dinner menus offered at hundreds of spots.

Do you plan on partaking in Winterlicious this year? If so, we want to see your photos and might even reward you for your efforts, too.

To participate in this year's photo challenge, just tag your Instagram photos with #blogTOlicious.

We'll be selecting our ten favourite photos before letting you vote for three lucky winners. Prizes for the top three vote-receivers will be gift certificates from the following Toronto restaurants.

1st place: $200 gift certificate from Figures

2nd place: $150 gift certificate from Bangkok Garden

3rd place: $100 gift certificate from Amano Pasta

The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on February 13, 2020.