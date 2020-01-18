Toronto's fancy burrito joint shuts down after less than a year

Say goodbye to the fanciest-looking Tex-Mex restaurant in the city.

Burrito Starz has closed its restaurant after less than a year since opening up at Richmond and Spadina.

It's unclear why the restaurant dealing in steak quesadillas and burrito bowls has shuttered its doors for good.

The massive 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 431 Richmond St. West belongs to a strip of properties near the 17-storey Fabrik Condos that has had a mysteriously high turnover of restaurants.

Business like Manaish Global Flatbread and The Alternative Cafe, have also closed in the past year.

An outpost of the pizza spot Tosto closed in late 2018, which explains Burrito Starz's slightly off-brand artwork and fancy light fixtures, which where leftover decor from Tosto's.

Though Burrito Starz wasn't the best Tex-Mex spot in Toronto, any place that served guac free of charge will always be missed.