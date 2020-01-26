10 secret supper clubs in Toronto you need to try at least once

Secret supper clubs in Toronto offer members an enhanced, exclusive dining experience. Some are now even doing THC-infused meals. You usually have to be in the know to find out about these clubs, but it's time to spill the beans.

Here are some secret supper clubs in Toronto you need to try at least once.

Get in on an enlightened dining club that's essentially a moving secret feast that involves plant-forward collaborations between some of the city's top chefs, sometimes even with low dosage cannabis infusions.

Luke's Underground Supper Table is one of Toronto's first concepts to popularize the idea of a secret supper club. Themed dinners are typically four or five courses, and you can bring your own booze.

This pop-up series does regular events around town that might incorporate everything from collaborations with other chefs to live entertainment by an opera singer, though the food usually features Asian influences.

Reserve online for secretive, immaculately presented seafood-centric dinners by a Michelin-level chef who created this pop-up series.

This micro-dosed infused dining series involves getting an insider spot at the table to feast on dishes like kafta, salmon and soft shell crab sliders.

Run by Massimo Bruno Kitchen Studio, this family-style BYOB supper club serving Italian meals at long harvest tables has been operating for 15 years now.

Around for over ten years, CB Dinners are based in Toronto, but have become a global phenomenon with each event hosted by a different top-level chef.

Though it’s not a typical restaurant per se, Little Italy headquarters provide space for all kinds of regularly occurring workshops, events and pop-up meal series.

This Toronto project serving modern Asian cuisine does catering and events, but also often collaborates with local spots like Wallace Espresso to serve secretive pop-up meals.

Not only does this concept create pop-up feasts out of wild foraged and locally grown ingredients, those in the know can also sign up to be invited on farm-to-table adventures.