One of Toronto's favourite vegan restaurants just shut down
One of Toronto's best locavore destinations for vegan, organic and gluten-free crepes and soup didn't end up making it to 2020.
Hibiscus Cafe apparently closed in Kensington Market just before the New Year, but only announced the news officially on Instagram recently. They also once had an Assembly Chef's Hall location which closed in August.
Dear Friends, The time has come for us to close this beautiful chapter and move on. Thank you for your patronage throughout many years. We would like to thank the Kensington community, the businesses and the residents, our friends and our landlords for the support we received. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email us at info@hibiscuscafe.ca
"The cost of running a small family restaurant in Toronto has been going up and there is a point when it's time to move to a different idea, different format. Hibiscus offered an original menu, featuring only high quality ingredients, making everything from scratch," commented a spokesperson for the restaurant.
"We don't know what will open at that location, but we wish Kensington Market to flourish."
Hector Vasquez
