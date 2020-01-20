Eat & Drink
One of Toronto's favourite vegan restaurants just shut down

One of Toronto's best locavore destinations for vegan, organic and gluten-free crepes and soup didn't end up making it to 2020.

Hibiscus Cafe apparently closed in Kensington Market just before the New Year, but only announced the news officially on Instagram recently. They also once had an Assembly Chef's Hall location which closed in August.

"The cost of running a small family restaurant in Toronto has been going up and there is a point when it's time to move to a different idea, different format. Hibiscus offered an original menu, featuring only high quality ingredients, making everything from scratch," commented a spokesperson for the restaurant.

"We don't know what will open at that location, but we wish Kensington Market to flourish."

