10 restaurants open Christmas Day in Markham

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Markham are plentiful. It's one of the areas of the city that does brisk business on December 25, bustling with patrons eager to eat dim sum, noodle soups and much more.

Here's a round-up of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Markham this year.

If you're hankering for some chicken and rice on December 25 make your way to the seventh Toronto outpost of this massive Chinese chain located on Warden.

If you're over eating leftovers from your festive Christmas Eve dinner, opt to visit this Taiwanese joint for hot pot, cheese pork ribs, and epic raindrop cakes. They'll be open from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. you'll be able to stuff your face with classic Zhejiang-style dishes at this restaurant located at First Markham Place.

This is the place to go for peking duck in Toronto and the GTA. They'll be open for regular hours come Christmas Day.

This popular cheap eats spot serves up Sri Lankan eats in a strip mall until 11 p.m.

Not only does this popular Chinese chain restaurant have a location near Bay and Dundas, but they've also set up shop in Markham. Slurp hot bowls of broth with copious amounts of rice noodles all day on December 25.

Warm up on Christmas Day with some hot pot. The restaurant located in a sprawling plaza in Markham will be open for regular hours.

This restaurant on Woodbine has been known for making some of the best congee in Toronto for decades. You'll be able to fill up on it December 25 from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This tiny unassuming restaurant is actually part of a large Chinese chain from Guangzhou. They'll be open for business starting at 8 a.m. serving up their specialty rice rolls.

This Markham spot boasts some of the best dumplings in Toronto thanks in large part to their soup-filled ones, which you'll be able to dig into starting at 10:30 a.m.