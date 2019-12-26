The top 5 new restaurants in Richmond Hill

New restaurants in Richmond Hill saw an influx of dining destinations to the already restaurant-loaded strip of Highway 7, especially of hot pot arrivals. Some deliver with mouth-numbing Sichuan peppers, while others featured another burgeoning trend: robot servers.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Richmond Hill.

Forgo the hustle and bustle of hot pot and opt for some peaceful omakase instead. Snag a spot at this 20-seater and enjoy a series of sashimi, nigiri, and other refined eats courtesy of the highly skilled itamae.

Highway 7 has more hot pot options than ever, especially with the arrival of this massive Chinese chain. A la carte hot pot has never been fancier, especially with the presence of robot servers that glide through the restaurant with your dishes while playing classical music.

Probably the spiciest hot pot to ever hit the city is the very first Toronto outpost of this Chengdu-based chain, that's been cosigned by the likes of Asian megastars like G-Dragon. Head to Hwy 7 and prepare your mouth for fire with their Spicy Chilli Oil broth.

Delicate and crispy crepe sandwiches from the streets of Northeastern China— otherwise known as jianbing—are the main fare at this simple restaurant, though their cold noodles and beef wontons are definitely worth heading over for as well.

There are multiple locations of this Sichuan restaurant, including downtown, but their plaza location at Highway 7 is easily the most jammed every day. Shareable vats of spicy tilapia and bullfrog soup are the star attractions here.