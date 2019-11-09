Toronto is getting a Swedish Christmas market next month

Ah, Sweden: the home of delicious cinnamon buns, the world's coolest subway stations and potentially terrifying midsummer festivals.

If you want a Swedish cultural experience in Toronto that's a bit more authentic than a trip to Ikea, you may want to check out the city's Swedish Christmas Fair this year.

A free alternative to the often-crowded European-style Christmas market in the Distillery District, this iteration of the long-running fair will include specialty Swedish food, folk dancing and entertainment, traditional Scandinavian crafts, an art exhibition and the elusive Swedish fika (which here means, we assume, coffee and chats).

There will also be a lot of seasonal Swedish mulled wine, aka glögg, to be enjoyed.

Guests of all ages are invited to get into the holiday spirit at Daniels Spectrum, at 585 Dundas Street East, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 7 and 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. on December 8.