Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto swedish christmas market

Toronto is getting a Swedish Christmas market next month

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ah, Sweden: the home of delicious cinnamon buns, the world's coolest subway stations and potentially terrifying midsummer festivals.

If you want a Swedish cultural experience in Toronto that's a bit more authentic than a trip to Ikea, you may want to check out the city's Swedish Christmas Fair this year.

A free alternative to the often-crowded European-style Christmas market in the Distillery District, this iteration of the long-running fair will include specialty Swedish food, folk dancing and entertainment, traditional Scandinavian crafts, an art exhibition and the elusive Swedish fika (which here means, we assume, coffee and chats).

There will also be a lot of seasonal Swedish mulled wine, aka glögg, to be enjoyed.

Guests of all ages are invited to get into the holiday spirit at Daniels Spectrum, at 585 Dundas Street East, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 7 and 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. on December 8.

Lead photo by

Ulf Lundin

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There's a Nordic winter festival in Toronto this weekend

A magical Harry Potter-themed festival is coming to Toronto this winter

Toronto is getting a Swedish Christmas market next month

People in Toronto are lining up to buy cake from a vending machine before noon

This is what's replacing the long shuttered Carl's Jr. on Queen West

Toronto all-day-breakfast joint shut down by health inspectors due to unsanitary conditions

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Mom's Basement, The Great Canadian Diner, Pizzaface

There are still super long lines at Chick-Fil-A in Toronto months after opening