Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free coffee toronto

Toronto cafe is giving away free drinks all week long

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's the best way to banish the end-of-the-long-weekend blues? Free coffee, of course. And a new location of a Toronto cafe is here to provide it.

Fahrenheit Coffee just opened a brand new location of their cafe at Assembly Chef's Hall today, and to celebrate they're giving away free coffee all week long (that is, all four-day week long).

They already have locations on Richmond and Lombard, and this isn't the first time they've given away free coffee. This Assembly Chef's Hall location replaces a Tokyo Smoke.

"This is simply a welcome to Fahrenheit for those that don't know us," says owner Sameer Mohamed.

"Absolutely all beverages are on the house for the entire week! From cold brew to espresso to lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos." Most coffees go for around $4, basically TTC fare, so that should lessen the sting of going back to commuting.

So, if you're feeling a little slow heading into this short week after a sleepy, turkey-filled long weekend, hit up the new Fahrenheit at Assembly Chef's Hall for a free caffeine boost. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto cafe is giving away free drinks all week long

This Week on DineSafe: Butter Baker, Tim Hortons, Playa Cabana, Subway, La Cubana

Oat milk is suddenly the favourite non-dairy option at Toronto coffee shops

This is what it was like when Harvey's hamburgers first came to Toronto

Skewers are Toronto's latest food obsession

Splendid China Mall is Toronto's other massive Asian shopping centre

This new Toronto restaurant just won a major international design award

Toronto just got a bakery selling pork floss cakes