Toronto cafe is giving away free drinks all week long

What's the best way to banish the end-of-the-long-weekend blues? Free coffee, of course. And a new location of a Toronto cafe is here to provide it.

Fahrenheit Coffee just opened a brand new location of their cafe at Assembly Chef's Hall today, and to celebrate they're giving away free coffee all week long (that is, all four-day week long).

They already have locations on Richmond and Lombard, and this isn't the first time they've given away free coffee. This Assembly Chef's Hall location replaces a Tokyo Smoke.

"This is simply a welcome to Fahrenheit for those that don't know us," says owner Sameer Mohamed.

"Absolutely all beverages are on the house for the entire week! From cold brew to espresso to lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos." Most coffees go for around $4, basically TTC fare, so that should lessen the sting of going back to commuting.

So, if you're feeling a little slow heading into this short week after a sleepy, turkey-filled long weekend, hit up the new Fahrenheit at Assembly Chef's Hall for a free caffeine boost.