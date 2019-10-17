Cannabis edibles are now officially legal in Canada

As promised, Health Canada is officially declaring the sale of cannabis edibles — including weed-infused beverages, baked goods, gummy candies, lollipops, and more — legal starting today.

As of today, the production of cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals are legal in Canada. Here's how to plan for the impact and create a policy or program on the use of any substance that can cause impairment https://t.co/3rrNJ3KRwL #ImpairmentAtWork pic.twitter.com/o51BEXvCKJ — WSPS (@WSPS_NEWS) October 17, 2019

Cannabis lotions and sublingual strips also fall under the umbrella category, which will be governed by regulations developed in cooperation with law enforcment and health and safety experts late last year.

Among these regulations are strict limits of 10 mg of THC per edible serving, and 1,000 mg per package for lotions, oils or concentrates.

Also, marketing and advertising must not be appealing to children out of concern that they may be tempted to consume pot edibles and even overdose; a key tenet of those opposed to the legalization of trippy treats.

For this reason, most edibles will not be available in Quebec despite federal legalization. Each provincial government will also have the power to further regulate edible cannabis products.

Cannabis edibles such as candy and baked goods will be available to purchase as early as Dec. 2019. Our health experts want to make sure that the public understands and is aware of the unique risks this will present to children, youth and families https://t.co/GlBfe0Ag5F — IWK Health Centre (@IWKHealthCentre) October 16, 2019

Regardless of the restrictions and the naysayers, weed smokers, producers and retailers are understandably excited for the formal change in legalization.

The products are expected to be available around mid-December at the earliest, as licensed producers must wait at least 60 days for approval by Health Canada after submitting new items for review for potential sale.

Until then, Canadians will just have to continue to make do.