Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
edibles canada

Cannabis edibles are now officially legal in Canada

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

As promised, Health Canada is officially declaring the sale of cannabis edibles — including weed-infused beverages, baked goods, gummy candies, lollipops, and more — legal starting today.

Cannabis lotions and sublingual strips also fall under the umbrella category, which will be governed by regulations developed in cooperation with law enforcment and health and safety experts late last year.

Among these regulations are strict limits of 10 mg of THC per edible serving, and 1,000 mg per package for lotions, oils or concentrates.

Also, marketing and advertising must not be appealing to children out of concern that they may be tempted to consume pot edibles and even overdosea key tenet of those opposed to the legalization of trippy treats.

For this reason, most edibles will not be available in Quebec despite federal legalization. Each provincial government will also have the power to further regulate edible cannabis products.

Regardless of the restrictions and the naysayers, weed smokers, producers and retailers are understandably excited for the formal change in legalization.

The products are expected to be available around mid-December at the earliest, as licensed producers must wait at least 60 days for approval by Health Canada after submitting new items for review for potential sale.

Until then, Canadians will just have to continue to make do.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Gol's Lanzhou Noodle, Duke's Refresher, Happy Coffee Co.

Cannabis edibles are now officially legal in Canada

High profile Mexican restaurant closes in Toronto after less than a year

The Office Pub shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto cafe is giving away free drinks all week long

This Week on DineSafe: Butter Baker, Tim Hortons, Playa Cabana, Subway, La Cubana

Oat milk is suddenly the favourite non-dairy option at Toronto coffee shops

This is what it was like when Harvey's hamburgers first came to Toronto