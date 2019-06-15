Rules and legal date of cannabis edibles in Ontario just announced

Cannabis edibles and extracts will be legal in Toronto right before the end of year, meaning you'll soon be able to get high off THC-infused treats.

Health Canada confirmed yesterday that you'll be able to buy edibles by mid-December, though the selection will be limited, at first.

Cannabis Regulations, the amended rules that will guide the production and sale of cannabis, its extracts, and topical ointments, officially comes into effect on October 17.

After that, any cannabis retail license holders will be required to give Health Canada a two-month notice before adding weed edibles to their stock.

That means that the earliest we could possibly be able to buy weed treats will be December 17, though that will be a stretch, given how late some retailers were in opening up shop in the first place.

Health Canada has also capped the amount of THC allowed in edibles at 10 mg, and 1,000 mg concentrates used for vape pens, and the same amount in cannabis topicals.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has released a statement saying that the amount of THC per package of edibles should be increased to 100 mg from 10 mg.

"The OCC supports a THC limit of 10-milligrams per discrete unit of edibles, as well as the sale of multi-packs or multiple products—up to a maximum of 100-milligrams of THC per package—within child-proof packaging," said the OCC statement.

"...single-packs are costly, while multi-packs would allow licensed producers to create economies of scale."

As for packaging, the rules remain stringent: nothing that would be appetizing to kids, and a mandatory warning message.

Cannabis-infused alcohol is also out of the question, which is probably why brewing companies like Molson and Moosehead have already announced they eventually plan to sell THC-infused beverages will be alcohol-free (though hopefully not in beer bottle look-alikes; that's illegal).

But until the cap on legal licensed retailers in the city moves up from 25, you'll only be able to purchased edibles in Toronto at the handful of legal stores in the city.