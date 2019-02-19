Toronto wants to ban cannabis gummy bears and candy

With Canada's government gearing up to allow the sale of weed-infused candies, baked goods and extracts (among other things), public health officials across the nation are voicing their opinions on how, exactly, the yet-to-be-legal edibles market should work.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto, is one of those officials, and she's none too pleased about the idea of cute little cannabis gummy bears or "youth-friendly" vaping flavours.

These are only two of the products she wants to see prohibited by Health Canada as part of its forthcoming amendments to the Cannabis Act.

"Drug-impaired driving, early initiation of cannabis use and frequent use are among the main public health concerns related to cannabis," wrote de Villa in a report that's set to go before Toronto's Board of Health during a meeting at City Hall on February 25.

"The recommendations in this report provide regulatory actions the federal government can take to prevent youth exposure to cannabis products that encourage initiation of use, reduce accidental ingestion of cannabis products, reduce consumption of high potency cannabis products, and highlight the need to collect information on the public health impact of cannabis legalization."

In other words, Toronto Public Health wants to make sure children don't get poisoned—a real and very serious problem in places where edibles are already legal.

Along with urging for more research, data collection and education, de Villa asks that the Canadian government prohibit both "edible cannabis products that are particularly appealing to children due to colour or shape (e.g., gummy bears, lollipops)" and "youth-friendly flavours of cannabis vaping products, such as desserts, candy, or soft drinks."

The recommendations also include banning topical products that look like food and prohibiting the marketing of cannabis use in movies, video games and "other media accessible to youth."

None of this is set in stone, of course, but it will be interesting to see how the reccomendations stack up against those made by public health departments in other cities and provinces.

Cannabis-infused foods, lotions, sublingual strips, candies and other treats are still on track to become legal in Canada by October 17, 2019. Whether or not your local dispensary will be allowed to stock lollipops remains to be seen.