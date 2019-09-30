This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Fet Zun, Ja Bistro, McCafe, Mean Bao, Subway

This week on DineSafe we learn that not only was a Toronto vegan restaurant shutdown but a Middle Eastern spot on Danforth East was also closed by Toronto health inspectors.

Ja Bistro (222 Richmond St. West)

Inspected on: September 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Ka Wei Supermarket (253 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: September 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Subway (232 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: September 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Inspected on: September 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bairrada Churrasqueira (1000 College St.)

Inspected on: September 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Paramount Fine Foods (1090 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: September 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Fet Zun (252 Dupont St.)

Inspected on: September 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kabsa Mandi (1008 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: September 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

La Sani Grill (2058 Ellesmere Rd.)

Inspected on: September 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

McCafe (130 King St. West)

Inspected on: September 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Pizza (644 Sheppard Ave. West)

Inspected on: September 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Works (60 Wellington St. East)

Inspected on: September 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: September 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Mean Bao (2210 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: September 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Nations Fresh Foods (1980 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: September 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Tim Hortons (500 Trethewey Dr.)