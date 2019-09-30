Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Fet Zun, Ja Bistro, McCafe, Mean Bao, Subway

This week on DineSafe we learn that not only was a Toronto vegan restaurant shutdown but a Middle Eastern spot on Danforth East was also closed by Toronto health inspectors.

See what other local restaurants were busted this week on DineSafe.

Ja Bistro (222 Richmond St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Ka Wei Supermarket (253 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Subway (232 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Wei’s Taiwanese Food (2578 Birchmount Rd.)
  • Inspected on: September 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bairrada Churrasqueira (1000 College St.)
  • Inspected on: September 24, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Paramount Fine Foods (1090 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: September 24, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Fet Zun (252 Dupont St.)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kabsa Mandi (1008 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
La Sani Grill (2058 Ellesmere Rd.)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
McCafe (130 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizza Pizza (644 Sheppard Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Works (60 Wellington St. East)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Burger's Priest (212 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Mean Bao (2210 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Nations Fresh Foods (1980 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: September 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Tim Hortons (500 Trethewey Dr.)
  • Inspected on: September 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

