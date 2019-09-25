Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
grasshopper toronto

Toronto vegan restaurant shut down by health inspectors

It appears a little more bad news has come up concerning a local vegan chain. 

Just weeks after shuttering a Beaches location, Grasshopper vegan restaurant has been booked by Toronto public health inspectors.

The restaurant was shut down on September 23 for infractions that couldn't immediately be rectified, like pest control and maintenance and sanitization of non-food surfaces and equipment.

grasshopper toronto

The DineSafe inspection report dated September 23 shows numerous infractions for Grasshopper restaurant.

While it’s safe to say these aren't uncommon infractions, failing to control pests is pretty gross.

At the time of this writing the restaurant has not yet been reinspected and cleared to open for business.

