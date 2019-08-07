Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
grasshopper toronto

Popular vegan restaurant is giving up on the Beaches after less than a year

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Another Beaches business looks like it will soon bite the dust with the listing of an adored vegetarian restaurant as up for sale.

Grasshopper has two other locations on the other side of the DVP, a Junction eatery and a Little Italy restaurant, but it appears a Beaches "bistro" spot wasn't able to make a go of it.

The small chain deals in meat-free healthy eats and smoothies. The Beaches restaurant was posted as being up for sale in a Facebook group, but the post has since been removed.

grasshopper toronto

A posting online announcing the sale of the restaurant.

The somewhat cursed location at 2252 Queen St. E, where it took up residence, has played host to a frequent turnover of restaurants including Skwish and Lake House over the last few years.

Grasshopper could not be reached for comment.

Lead photo by

Grasshopper Restaurant

