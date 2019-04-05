Toronto neighbourhood worried after string of business closures

The closure of around half-a-dozen businesses in the Beaches has residents worried about the future of the neighbourhood.

"It's time we look seriously at the core of the flight of these businesses by getting professional assistance," Neal St Jacques wrote in a letter to the editor in Beach Metro News on March 25.

I mean it, @beynate. First we lost Dufflet's dessert shop. Now it's the bakery. If The Big Carrot closes, we are all in peril, not just the good citizens of the Beaches, I mean, the Beach. We are watching. — Heather Mallick (@HeatherMallick) March 26, 2019

Specific businesses St Jacques is referring to include Method Fitness, which closed in early March, and Brick Street Bakery's Beaches location which closed March 18, as well as previous closures of Melo's and St. Louis Bar and Grill. Brunch spot Whitlock's closed as well, in February 2018 after almost 30 years.

The business that took up residence in the Whitlock's space, The Yard, became one of last year's biggest restaurant flops. However, residents will be happy to know local BIAs are indeed taking matters into their own hands.

The Beach Village BIA has brought on PR firm Zenergy Communications "to raise the profile of the area and our member businesses."

Next week, they and the Danforth Mosaic BIA will be announcing the launch of plans to conduct surveys of businesses, residents and landlords.

The surveys will help the BIAs understand the market conditions in these neighbourhoods and what information existing and potential new businesses need.

According to Anna Sebert, Executive Director of The Beach Village BIA, an Innovation Grant was applied for at the end of last year and approved in January.

She's unsure exactly what new business these efforts might bring about, but a Kickstarter for a new Beaches Brewing Company brewpub and bottle shop with a location secured at 1953 Queen East shows there's hope for the neighbourhood yet.