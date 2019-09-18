Tim Hortons is ditching Beyond Meat in all but two provinces

Wellity, wellity, wellity... it looks like the people of Canada weren't as stoked about plant-based protein as Tim Hortons thought they were.

Just three months after rolling out their new line of Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches across the country, the coffee giant is pulling them (and their new Beyond Meat Burgers) from stores in all but two provinces: Ontario and B.C.

Good news for Torontonians who've fallen in love with the chain's new, meatless menu items, but it could be bad news for Tim Hortons (not to mention Beyond Meat's rabid investors).

Beyond Meat (BYND) suffered a blow after reports out of Montreal said Tim Hortons, a unit of Restaurant Brands (QSR), is pulling its products from menus. Beyond Meat stock turned sharply lower. https://t.co/Zhe4KhR5uR — Investor's Center (@CenterInvestor) September 18, 2019

A spokesperson for Restaurant Brands International, which owns Tim Hortons, told the Canadian Press by email today that the meatless products were only ever meant to be a "limited-time offer."

No obvious mention of a limited availability was made in marketing materials or in stores when the company first announced it would be testing Beyond Meat Breakfast sandwiches back in May, nor when it decided to roll them out across Canada in June, nor when they introduced Beyond Meat burgers to menus nationwide in July.

"We are always listening to our guests and testing a wide variety of products across the country," said RBI spokesperson Jane Almeida. "Like any limited-time offer, we may explore offering the product again in other provinces at a future date based on ongoing guest feedback."

People cheering over Tim Hortons pulling its Beyond Meat products from most locations and seeing it as a victory over "social justice warriors" need to stop claiming they're tough and don't need safe places.



Imagine being so threatened by vegetarian-friendlu food. — Chace Verity (@chace_verity) September 18, 2019

Tim Hortons locations in Ontario and B.C. will continue to carry both the Beyond burger and Beyond breakfast sandwiches, thanks to the "positive reaction" of customers in these provinces.

The burger, specifically, will still be on the menu at Tim Hortons stores across the country for a limited time, according to the company.

The breakfast sandwiches, made with faux sausage patties, will also be sold everywhere "while supplies last."