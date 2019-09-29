Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gusto 501 toronto

One of Toronto's favourite Italian restaurants is opening a new multi-level location

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The people behind Gusto 101, known for serving some of the best Italian food in the city, will soon be opening an innovative five-level location.

Dubbed Gusto 501 and located at 501 King East, the five levels will comprise an open-concept ground floor dining room, semi-private amari lounge, cocktail bar, a chef tasting kitchen called "Attico" on the top floor and a seasonal rooftop patio. Expect favourites from the Gusto 101 menu, as well as new spins on contemporary Italian.

"When we purchased the property almost five years ago, I had this gut feeling. There was something special about this neighbourhood that felt exciting, undiscovered. I took a chance on Corktown, believing it would be the ideal home for our next big project," said Janet Zuccarini, CEO and Owner of Gusto 54 Restaurant Group.

Formerly home to an auto body shop, the towering new space will come with custom terracotta brick walls and an all-glass facade that will create the illusion of floating levels, designed by The architecture and interiors are by PARTISANS (responsible for Bar Raval and Union Station Food Court) with interior decor consulting by Wendy Haworth Design Studio.

Years in the making, Gusto 501 is slated to finally open its doors this fall.

Lead photo by

Gusto 501

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's favourite Italian restaurants is opening a new multi-level location

Popular cheese tea chain Machi Machi just opened its first Toronto location

Toronto butcher shop that's also a restaurant has shut down

A magical holiday market is coming to downtown Toronto all December long

Toronto just got a dessert cafe that puts mango in everything

This massive pumpkin patch near Toronto is now open for the season

One of Toronto's oldest nightclubs is closing after 20 years

You can now eat macaron chicken wings in Toronto