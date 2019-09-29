One of Toronto's favourite Italian restaurants is opening a new multi-level location

The people behind Gusto 101, known for serving some of the best Italian food in the city, will soon be opening an innovative five-level location.

Dubbed Gusto 501 and located at 501 King East, the five levels will comprise an open-concept ground floor dining room, semi-private amari lounge, cocktail bar, a chef tasting kitchen called "Attico" on the top floor and a seasonal rooftop patio. Expect favourites from the Gusto 101 menu, as well as new spins on contemporary Italian.

"When we purchased the property almost five years ago, I had this gut feeling. There was something special about this neighbourhood that felt exciting, undiscovered. I took a chance on Corktown, believing it would be the ideal home for our next big project," said Janet Zuccarini, CEO and Owner of Gusto 54 Restaurant Group.

Formerly home to an auto body shop, the towering new space will come with custom terracotta brick walls and an all-glass facade that will create the illusion of floating levels, designed by The architecture and interiors are by PARTISANS (responsible for Bar Raval and Union Station Food Court) with interior decor consulting by Wendy Haworth Design Studio.

Years in the making, Gusto 501 is slated to finally open its doors this fall.