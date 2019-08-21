Tim Hortons is now doing home delivery in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tim Hortons home delivery has arrived in Toronto.

The quintessential Canadian coffee brand has partnered with the service SkipTheDishes to deliver its double doubles straight to our homes. 

In certain regions across the GTA (Toronto included),  you can now use the SkipTheDishes app to order off the full Timmies menu. 

That includes everything, from boxes of Timbits to English muffin breakfasts to their Beyond Meat sandwiches.

The brand has been testing a delivery model since 2018. Its foray into the home delivery world follows Starbucks' recent announcement that it's now bringing venti mocha frappuccino's right to your door.

Online ordering means you'll never actually have to step into a Timmies ever again (but you'll probably have to pay a steep $3.45 delivery fee—I'm getting nostalgic about the lineups already. 

