Starbucks is now doing home delivery in Toronto

Say goodbye to your last remaining reason for leaving the house on Sunday mornings, lazy nation — unless, of course, you're already at that stage of life where you can wake up early for yoga, brunch, church or literally anything at all.

The rest of us can rejoice and be glad that Starbucks is finally rolling out home delivery in Toronto.

The Seattle-based coffee giant has teamed with Uber Eats to bring its popular "Starbucks Delivers" program to customers "in select major cities"across the country — chiefly Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Already available in the U.S., China, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, India, Japan and more, the door-to-door delivery service is set to launch "this summer," according to the company, and can be accessed through the Uber Eats mobile app.

Starbucks says it has developed "unique packaging and beverage solutions" to ensure your fraps stay cold while your wraps stay hot.

The company also promises "proper delivery" of all food and beverage items "within 30 minutes" thanks to its partnership with Uber Eats... which I'm reticent to believe until I see .

The menu options for Starbucks Delivers will be similar to what you'll find at any of the chain's locations in real life, though, and fully customizable.

"With the majority of Starbucks core menu items available directly from the Starbucks menu and over 170,000 beverage customizations available, customers will be able to create their orders to specifically suit their tastes," wrote Starbucks in a release announcing the Canadian expansion on Monday.

R.I.P. our collective bank accounts.