Toronto had a secret all-white dinner party last night

Toronto's boujie, somewhat-secret, all-white party went down last night and as per usual, the clothing, food and tables were a sight to see.

This was Diner en Blanc's eighth year in Toronto, but the original was started by François Pasquier in Paris nearly 30 years ago.

It's essentially a party where people get dressed up all in white and wait to be told a secret venue until the very last minute.

Once the venue is revealed, party-goers gather for food, beverages and entertainment while wearing their absolute best.

DEB was hosted at the Bentway last year.

Last night, guests waited near their chosen form of transportation ⁠— be it chartered bus, TTC, Uber or however else they chose to travel ⁠— until the location was announced.

This year's sold-out DEB was in Roundhouse Park.

The event requires guests to curate their own personal menus for the evening, but this year there was a new special market experience where guests could create their menu ahead of time using the event’s online store, then collect their chosen items at a mini Parisian-style market at the event.

Guests were responsible for bringing their own table, chairs, and white tablecloths.

They also had to bring two white china plates for entrees and two for dessert, two sets of flatware, and two wine glasses as well as any table decor.

As always, guests were dressed to impress and the annual 'best dressed' contest meant outfits definitely didn't lack creativity.

Once the sun went down, sparklers were on site to keep the evening lit.

Guests also danced the night away, as they often do at this lively event.

Diner en Blanc is about dressing up and enjoying the finer things in life, all within a chosen public space.

Last night, party-goers gathered right in the middle of downtown Toronto and did just that.