Toronto is getting all-you-can-eat gelato

What better way to bid farewell to summer than with an all-you-can-eat gelato?

This brilliant event comes to us courtesy of Dolce Gelato. Their first ever AYCE gelato party will serve as an introduction to a whopping 20 new flavours at the parlour, meaning they should be rotating through their 60 total flavours over the course of the event.

15 of the new flavours were created by special guest chef Ezequiel Gomez, founder of Gelato Gourmet in Florida and winner at Gelato Festival America Boston 2019 and Gelato Festival America Washington DC 2018.

His sister apparently used to work with Dolce in Toronto, where he also studied.

While five other new flavours will be created by Dolce Gelato, Gomez will be bringing fun creations like a "Toronto Tropical" flavour as well as beer, wine and whiskey flavours.

Tickets are $15 and there are only about 200 of them available, so act fast, gelato lovers.

The party starts at 7:30 p.m. on August 30 at Dolce's College location, and you'll have until 10:30 p.m. with ins and outs with wristbands to sample enough gelato to make you sick.