Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
7 eleven beyond meat

7-Eleven is now selling Beyond Meat pizza in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Your favourite late-night haunt for fountain pop and emergency toilet paper just jumped aboard the "plant-based meatstuffs" bandwagon, for better or for worse.

Introducing the 7-Eleven Beyond Sausage and Roasted Veggie Pizza, available now in all of the convenience store chain's downtown Toronto locations 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The pizza product is said to be "packed with delicious 100% plant-based Italian sausage crumbles" and can be found in the store's "Hot to Go" food section next to its trademark sketchy hot dogs, spicy taquitos and chunks of chicken on a stick.

"By expanding the fresh food assortment offered to our customers, we hope to provide options for every preference," said 7-Eleven Canada VP Doug Rosencrans in a release announcing the news on Thursday.

"Beyond Meat has created excitement around plant-based protein alternatives and with the introduction of the Beyond Sausage and Roasted Veggie Pizza, we are providing our customers with what they want."

Whether or not customers actually want vegetarian pizza options from 7-Eleven remains to be seen. Some are wary of the partnership already despite not even having tasted the pizza.

The product appears to be available only in Canada right now, but could certainly move into other markets if it proves successful.

Adding Beyond Meat products to the menu was a slam dunk for both A&W and Tim Hortons, after all... though this latest venture may be a step too far, by some peoples' opinion.

"Y'all getting outta hand with this Beyond Meat thing," tweeted one Toronto resident this morning. "Now there's beyond meat pizza?"

Yes, apparently.

You can even try free samples at select downtown stores every Monday through Friday between August 26 and September 13, according to 7-Eleven, but only during what the convenience store brand calls "traditional lunch and dinner hours."

