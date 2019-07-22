This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Pai, 7 Baker, The Dime, Pancho's Bakery, Lit Espresso

This week on DineSafe there were a number of close calls as popular Toronto restaurants and cafes got busted for infractions.

Here are the Toronto restaurants that landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Lit Espresso Bar (221 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: July 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pai (18 Duncan St.)

Inspected on: July 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Tacoritto (556 Church St.)

Inspected on: July 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.

MyMy Chicken (394 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: July 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to maintain records of food purchased.

Perfect Chinese Restaurant (4386 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: July 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

The Pie Commission (935 The Queensway)

Inspected on: July 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

7 Baker (3 Wellesley St. West)

Inspected on: July 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Dime (538 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food, failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: July 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: July 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kensington Natural Bakery (460 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: July 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: July 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: July 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Aroma Espresso Bar (1 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: July 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and stored ice in unsanitary manner.