Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Pai, 7 Baker, The Dime, Pancho's Bakery, Lit Espresso

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe there were a number of close calls as popular Toronto restaurants and cafes got busted for infractions. 

Here are the Toronto restaurants that landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Lit Espresso Bar (221 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 15, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pai (18 Duncan St.)
  • Inspected on: July 15, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
St. Louis Bar & Grill (557 Dixon Rd.)
  • Inspected on: July 15, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
Tacoritto (556 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: July 15, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
MyMy Chicken (394 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 16, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to maintain records of food purchased.
Perfect Chinese Restaurant (4386 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: July 16, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
The Pie Commission (935 The Queensway)
  • Inspected on: July 16, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
7 Baker (3 Wellesley St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 17, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Dime (538 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 17, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food, failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
South St. Burger (300 Front St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 17, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Ali Baba's (1106 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kensington Natural Bakery (460 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Pancho's Bakery (1017 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Wimpy's Diner (3555 St. Clair Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Aroma Espresso Bar (1 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 19, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Liberty Village Market & Cafe (65 Jefferson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 19, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Pai, 7 Baker, The Dime, Pancho's Bakery, Lit Espresso

The top 5 patios in Parkdale

10 restaurants in Toronto for affordable group dinners

The top 21 ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 neighbourhoods in Toronto for a local beer crawl

Cannabis bars are the latest frill at corporate events in Toronto

Toronto now has two kosher food trucks

Toronto is getting a new wine and beer festival this summer