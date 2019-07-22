This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Pai, 7 Baker, The Dime, Pancho's Bakery, Lit Espresso

This week on DineSafe there were a number of close calls as popular Toronto restaurants and cafes got busted for infractions.
Here are the Toronto restaurants that landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: July 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pai (18 Duncan St.)
- Inspected on: July 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
- Inspected on: July 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
- Inspected on: July 16, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to maintain records of food purchased.
- Inspected on: July 16, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: July 16, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
7 Baker (3 Wellesley St. West)
- Inspected on: July 17, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Dime (538 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: July 17, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food, failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: July 17, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Ali Baba's (1106 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: July 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: July 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Wimpy's Diner (3555 St. Clair Ave. East)
- Inspected on: July 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: July 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: July 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.