Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for June

New restaurants in Toronto have brought us new places for vegetarian, pizza, barbecue, and of course, lots of places to drink beer in the long awaited sun. 

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Shook

Everything is totally vegetarian and cooked using open flames at this new King West restaurant inspired by Israeli markets. 

Avling Brewery

This much anticipated Leslieville project that’s a combination brewery and restaurant with its own rooftop garden soft opened this month at long last. 

Ascari King West

This new outpost of a popular Leslieville Italian joint has opened up a King West space. 

Chotto Matte

This anticipated restaurant with locations already in Miami and London is finally open and serving Japanese Peruvian cuisine 

Parlour

A Toronto location of the Vancouver boutique restaurant serving baller pizzas is now open on King West. 

Clandestino Wine Bar

Cheap wood oven pizza and wine is already impressing at this new place in Parkdale. 

SugarKane

People are loving the Caribbean, Cajun and cocktails being served at this brand new Danforth spot.

The Gaarden

Cube’s rooftop patio near Queen and Spadina has been transformed into this summer hotspot with beer and jungle plants. 

Dreyfus

Harbord Village now has yet another elegant restaurant in the form of this cozy new date spot. 

The BarBQ Factory

East York just got this new source for big plates of Texas barbecue this month. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Shook

