New restaurants in Toronto have brought us new places for vegetarian, pizza, barbecue, and of course, lots of places to drink beer in the long awaited sun.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Everything is totally vegetarian and cooked using open flames at this new King West restaurant inspired by Israeli markets.

This much anticipated Leslieville project that’s a combination brewery and restaurant with its own rooftop garden soft opened this month at long last.

This new outpost of a popular Leslieville Italian joint has opened up a King West space.

This anticipated restaurant with locations already in Miami and London is finally open and serving Japanese Peruvian cuisine

A Toronto location of the Vancouver boutique restaurant serving baller pizzas is now open on King West.

Cheap wood oven pizza and wine is already impressing at this new place in Parkdale.

People are loving the Caribbean, Cajun and cocktails being served at this brand new Danforth spot.

Cube’s rooftop patio near Queen and Spadina has been transformed into this summer hotspot with beer and jungle plants.

Harbord Village now has yet another elegant restaurant in the form of this cozy new date spot.

East York just got this new source for big plates of Texas barbecue this month.