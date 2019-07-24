The 10 nerdiest date night bars and restaurants in Toronto

The nerdiest date night bars and restaurants in Toronto are perfect for pairs of self-identified geeks looking for a place to canoodle. Choose between a low-key night surrounded by books and board games, or opt for a bar for comic books and nostalgia overload.

Here are my picks for the nerdiest date night bars and restaurants in Toronto.

It's a dork extravaganza at this Church-Wellesley bar. This Vancouver transplant has taken over an old Victorian home with the nerd version of a sports bar, with Wolverine poutine and board games galore.

This Junction hangout is a bonafied bastion for nerds. Somewhere between abar and the living of your favourite gamer friend, this place boasts more than 10 consoles including Atari and Super Nintendo. They even host Magic Drafts, for the card-playing duos.

Yes, it's official, mini putt is back in style. This three-course bar on Duncan Street takes it to the next level with holes based on cult classics, including Back To The Future and Game of Thrones.

Bookworms can buddy up at this super cute literary-themed bar in the Junction, where everything from the decor to the menu is an ode to classic novels, renowned authors, and the written word in general.

Going hard in the paint with the comic book theme, this Yorkville bar is covered floor-to-ceiling with gaming and film references. The focus here is really on the food, though, so if you're looking for something fancy in a fun space, this is it.

Win your date over with Wii at this futurustic gamer space on Wellington East. This sleek basement spot does cocktails offers PlayStation, Xbox's, and other interactive games for you and your significant other to bond over.

There are several locations of this popular board game retreat across the city, meaning you have a few options when it comes to getting competitive with your partner over Guess Who or Jenga.

Rockabilly isn't just a type of music, it's a lifestyle. If you know this, you're the perfect kind of nerd for this longtime Brockton Village bar. Dress up in your finest fifties outfits, if you're really about that life, and do the twist to a tune from the jukebok.

This speakeasy-style cocktail bar near Yonge and Dundas is a great way to impress a date. It's a sultry affair in here, with a bit of a twist, thanks to the weekend magic shows and expert mixologists who've clearly geeked out on the cocktail menu.

Mingle with the muggles at this Harry Potter-themed bar on Dundas West, where you and your date can discuss your Patronuses while sharing cocktails like the Befuddlement Draught, served in a flaming cauldron.