There are still long lines at the new Tim Hortons in Toronto a week after opening

You may have thought the lineups outside the Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe at 130 King St. West would have died down by now, but you'd be wrong.

A week after the cafe's much-anticipated opening, where hundreds waited to get in on the occasion, there are still lengthy lines causing customers to wait around half an hour for food.

There’s still lineups at the new Tim Hortons innovation cafe in Toronto a week after it opened #TimHortons #Toronto https://t.co/vKuZAEaIok pic.twitter.com/eniTnhRmPv — blogTO (@blogTO) July 31, 2019

One customer named Isaac Mosna said he waited 30 minutes to get his wrap and although he doesn't usually eat at Tim Hortons, he just had to see what the hype was about.

He said the wrap didn't seem that different from the typical food at Tim Hortons, but he was pretty impressed by the cold brew his friend Patrick Comasso ordered.

Comasso said the cold brew was surprisingly worth the wait.

"I will say I was surprised that the cold brew was as good as it was because I don’t normally like Tim Hortons coffee, and I particularly don't like their iced coffee, so I did think the cold brew was actually really good,” Comasso said.

He added that he's not usually a Tim Hortons customer either, but he was interested to see the strategy behind the new cafe.

"I was more intrigued from even just the marketing perspective of how they’re trying to get into a market that Tim Hortons doesn’t necessarily tap into," he said.

Megan McCarthy, another customer willing to brave the cafe's lineup, said a friend of hers waited in line a few days ago and dragged her to do the same today.

"She’s very passionate about it," McCarthy said. "Tim Hortons is not normally my default, but I’ll give it a shot."

It looks like Torontonians are more than happy to wait in line for a de-constructed iced capp, so there's no telling how long the hype — and the lineups — will last.