Beyond Meat bacon could be coming to Toronto soon

We all know Beyond Meat has experienced extreme success and is one of the first to provide vegetarians and vegans with genuinely delicious meat substitutes.

Now, to top it all off, they have something else in the works.

The company has already mastered vegetarian burgers and sausages, but now they're moving on to bacon.

pigs rejoice, beyond meat is working on a plant-based baconhttps://t.co/4y3QKAVGNV — Deena Shanker (@deenashanker) July 24, 2019

Beyond Meat Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown told Bloomberg they don't currently have a launch date yet, but the product is under development and improving.

Beyond Meat or Impossible needs to get on veggie bacon. I’m missing BLTs rn man and nothing on the market is that good 😭 — Hallee ☕️ (@halleelu) June 29, 2019

The company priced its initial public offering at $25 a share May and has since seen its stock soar almost 700 per cent.

They recently began offering their breakfast sausage at both Tim Hortons and A&W, and Tim Hortons added their burger to their menu just last week.

That beyond meat shit actually taste good af. If they start making bacon, imma go vegetarian — Majin Pou (@PouyanS17) July 14, 2019

They sell their products in more than 30,000 restaurants and retailers all over the world.

Beyond Meat products are known to be enjoyed by plant-based eaters and meat-lovers alike, so it's safe to say everyone is anxiously awaiting the release of their new beyond bacon.