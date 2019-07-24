Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
beyond meat bacon

Beyond Meat bacon could be coming to Toronto soon

Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
We all know Beyond Meat has experienced extreme success and is one of the first to provide vegetarians and vegans with genuinely delicious meat substitutes.

Now, to top it all off, they have something else in the works. 

The company has already mastered vegetarian burgers and sausages, but now they're moving on to bacon. 

Beyond Meat Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown told Bloomberg they don't currently have a launch date yet, but the product is under development and improving. 

The company priced its initial public offering at $25 a share May and has since seen its stock soar almost 700 per cent. 

They recently began offering their breakfast sausage at both Tim Hortons and A&W, and Tim Hortons added their burger to their menu just last week. 

They sell their products in more than 30,000 restaurants and retailers all over the world. 

Beyond Meat products are known to be enjoyed by plant-based eaters and meat-lovers alike, so it's safe to say everyone is anxiously awaiting the release of their new beyond bacon. 

