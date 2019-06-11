One of Toronto's favourite vegan bakeries is closing

After six successful years in business, one of the bakeries known for making some of Toronto’s best vegan donuts is hanging up their rolling pins.

Located right near the corner of Bloor and Lansdowne at 1277 Bloor West, Through Being Cool will be selling treats free of animal products for the last time on June 30.

Not only did they serve amazing donuts in creative flavours, they also baked some of the most amazing pizza rolls, cinnamon buns, and chocolate chip cookies as big as your face.

Originally opened in May 2013, over the years they had also become a reliable source for vegan staples like crostini and preserves, as well as seasonal necessities like pumpkin pie and frozen goods.

They also put out a line of merch with a decidedly Blansdowne punk aesthetic. One small consolation is that all of it is 50 per cent off until they close.

“I’m taking a little time to step back and take a breath before deciding what happens next,” says owner Amanda Somerville. “I have been gathering recipes to potentially write a cookbook, and I do plan on opening something again. Likely a smaller scale than what TBC turned into!”

When it comes to a cookbook, you know what they say: give a vegan a donut, you feed her for a day. Teach a vegan to bake, you feed her for a lifetime.