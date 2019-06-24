This Week on Dinesafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Denny's, Estia, Mazz Sushi, Soul Cafe, T-Bones

This week on DineSafe, no Toronto restaurants were shut down but quite a few were given warnings, including Medditeranean seafood restaurant Estia and Japanese and Korean joint Mazz Sushi.
Find out which other Toronto restaurants got in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: June 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Display potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: June 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Fail to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
Denny's (121 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: June 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Estia (90 Avenue Rd.)
- Inspected on: June 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: June 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Mazz Sushi (993.5 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: June 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerate potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
Soul Cafe (23 Spring Garden Ave.)
- Inspected on: June 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
T-Bones (2540 Eglington Ave. East)
- Inspected on: June 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Use compromised package to re-serve low-risk food.
- Inspected on: June 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: June 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerate potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.