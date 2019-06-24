This Week on Dinesafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Denny's, Estia, Mazz Sushi, Soul Cafe, T-Bones

This week on DineSafe, no Toronto restaurants were shut down but quite a few were given warnings, including Medditeranean seafood restaurant Estia and Japanese and Korean joint Mazz Sushi.

Find out which other Toronto restaurants got in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Aroma Espresso Bar (562 Bay St.)

Inspected on: June 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Display potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Bourbon St Grill (260 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: June 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Fail to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

Inspected on: June 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Estia (90 Avenue Rd.)

Inspected on: June 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Little Bourbon House (3655 St Clair Ave East)

Inspected on: June 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Mazz Sushi (993.5 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: June 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerate potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Soul Cafe (23 Spring Garden Ave.)

Inspected on: June 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: June 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Use compromised package to re-serve low-risk food.

Inspected on: June 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.