Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on Dinesafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Denny's, Estia, Mazz Sushi, Soul Cafe, T-Bones

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe, no Toronto restaurants were shut down but quite a few were given warnings, including Medditeranean seafood restaurant Estia and Japanese and Korean joint Mazz Sushi.

Find out which other Toronto restaurants got in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Aroma Espresso Bar (562 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: June 20, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Display potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C  and fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Bourbon St Grill (260 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 19, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Fail to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
Denny's (121 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 20, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Estia (90 Avenue Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 19, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Little Bourbon House (3655 St Clair Ave East)
  • Inspected on: June 20, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Mazz Sushi (993.5 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 18, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerate potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
Soul Cafe (23 Spring Garden Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
T-Bones (2540 Eglington Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: June 19, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Use compromised package to re-serve low-risk food.
Umi's Kitchen (346 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: June 18, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C. 
Vicky's Fish & Chips (414 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerate potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C. 

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The Mandarin is doing a free all you can eat buffet on Canada Day

There's a secret all-white dinner party in Toronto this summer

This Week on Dinesafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Denny's, Estia, Mazz Sushi, Soul Cafe, T-Bones

The top 10 restaurants for corporate events in Toronto

10 craft breweries in and around Toronto that make a great sour beer

One of Toronto's favourite brunch spots is opening a second location

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this summer

10 restaurants near Budweiser Stage in Toronto